TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
219 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
