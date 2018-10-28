TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
312 FPUS54 KEWX 281942
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
TXZ192-290845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-290845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-290845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-290845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ187-290845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ193-290845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ190-290845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-290845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-290845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-290845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-290845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-290845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-290845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ209-290845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-290845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-290845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ223-290845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-290845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-290845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-290845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-290845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-290845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ202-290845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-290845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-290845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ171-290845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-290845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-290845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-290845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ203-290845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-290845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-290845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-290845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
