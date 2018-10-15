TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ192-160915-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-160915-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ183-160915-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ220-160915-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-160915-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ193-160915-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ190-160915-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-160915-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-160915-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
around 60. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ206-160915-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ224-160915-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-160915-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-160915-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-160915-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ219-160915-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-160915-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ223-160915-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-160915-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
around 60. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ191-160915-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-160915-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-160915-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ186-160915-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ202-160915-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-160915-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ194-160915-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-160915-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-160915-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-160915-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-160915-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ203-160915-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-160915-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-160915-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-160915-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
311 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
