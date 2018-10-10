TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

938 FPUS54 KEWX 101507

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

TXZ192-110415-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-110415-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-110415-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-110415-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-110415-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-110415-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-110415-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-110415-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-110415-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-110415-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-110415-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-110415-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-110415-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-110415-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-110415-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-110415-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-110415-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-110415-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-110415-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-110415-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-110415-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-110415-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-110415-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-110415-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-110415-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-110415-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-110415-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-110415-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-110415-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-110415-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-110415-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-110415-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-110415-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1007 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

