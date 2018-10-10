TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
331 FPUS54 KEWX 101343
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
TXZ192-110245-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-110245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-110245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-110245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-110245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-110245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early
in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-110245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ172-110245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-110245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-110245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ224-110245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ228-110245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-110245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-110245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-110245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-110245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-110245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-110245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-110245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ222-110245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ189-110245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ186-110245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-110245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-110245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ194-110245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-110245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ217-110245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-110245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-110245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-110245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-110245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ221-110245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-110245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
843 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
