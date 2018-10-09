TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

FPUS54 KEWX

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

TXZ192-092145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-092145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-092145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-092145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-092145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-092145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-092145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-092145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-092145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-092145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-092145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-092145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-092145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-092145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-092145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ188-092145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-092145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-092145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-092145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-092145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-092145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-092145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-092145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-092145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-092145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-092145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-092145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-092145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-092145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-092145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-092145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-092145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-092145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

340 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

