TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

TXZ192-091600-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-091600-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-091600-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ220-091600-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-091600-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ193-091600-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ190-091600-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-091600-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-091600-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ206-091600-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-091600-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-091600-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-091600-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-091600-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ219-091600-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-091600-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-091600-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-091600-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-091600-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-091600-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-091600-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ186-091600-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ202-091600-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-091600-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ194-091600-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ171-091600-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-091600-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-091600-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-091600-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ203-091600-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-091600-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ221-091600-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-091600-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

955 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

