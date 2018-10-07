TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

091 FPUS54 KEWX 070852

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

TXZ192-072200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-072200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-072200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-072200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-072200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-072200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-072200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-072200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-072200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-072200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-072200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-072200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-072200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-072200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-072200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-072200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-072200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-072200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-072200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-072200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-072200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-072200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-072200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-072200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-072200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-072200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-072200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-072200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-072200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-072200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-072200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-072200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ218-072200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather