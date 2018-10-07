TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
352 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
