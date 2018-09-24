TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

743 FPUS54 KEWX 241908

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ192-250815-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-250815-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-250815-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-250815-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-250815-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-250815-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-250815-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-250815-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-250815-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-250815-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-250815-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-250815-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-250815-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-250815-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-250815-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-250815-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-250815-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-250815-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-250815-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-250815-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-250815-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-250815-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-250815-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-250815-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-250815-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-250815-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-250815-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-250815-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-250815-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-250815-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-250815-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-250815-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-250815-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

