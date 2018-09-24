TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-250815-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ183-250815-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ220-250815-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ187-250815-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-250815-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-250815-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ172-250815-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-250815-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-250815-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ224-250815-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
TXZ228-250815-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ184-250815-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ209-250815-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ219-250815-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ188-250815-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ223-250815-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ207-250815-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-250815-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ222-250815-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ189-250815-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ186-250815-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ202-250815-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ225-250815-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ194-250815-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ171-250815-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ217-250815-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
TXZ204-250815-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
TXZ185-250815-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ203-250815-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ173-250815-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-250815-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-250815-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
208 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
