TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
773 FPUS54 KEWX 120803
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
TXZ192-122115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ205-122115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-122115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-122115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-122115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-122115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ190-122115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ172-122115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ208-122115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ206-122115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ224-122115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ228-122115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ184-122115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ209-122115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-122115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-122115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-122115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-122115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ191-122115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ222-122115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-122115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-122115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ202-122115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ225-122115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ194-122115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ171-122115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ217-122115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-122115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ185-122115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ203-122115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-122115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ221-122115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ218-122115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather