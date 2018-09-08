TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

239 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

