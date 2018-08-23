TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

673 FPUS54 KEWX 230819

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

TXZ192-232130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-232130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ183-232130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-232130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ187-232130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-232130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ190-232130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-232130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-232130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ206-232130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ224-232130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-232130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ184-232130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-232130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ219-232130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-232130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-232130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ207-232130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ191-232130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-232130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ189-232130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-232130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-232130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-232130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ194-232130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-232130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-232130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-232130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-232130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-232130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

TXZ173-232130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-232130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ218-232130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

