TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-122145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-122145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-122145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ187-122145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-122145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-122145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-122145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-122145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ206-122145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ224-122145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-122145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-122145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-122145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-122145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ188-122145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-122145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ207-122145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ191-122145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-122145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ189-122145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-122145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-122145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-122145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ194-122145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-122145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-122145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-122145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ185-122145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-122145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-122145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-122145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ218-122145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

