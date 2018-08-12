TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
090 FPUS54 KEWX 120845
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ192-122145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-122145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-122145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-122145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-122145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-122145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-122145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-122145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-122145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ206-122145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-122145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-122145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-122145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-122145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-122145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-122145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-122145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ207-122145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ191-122145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-122145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ189-122145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-122145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-122145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-122145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-122145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-122145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-122145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-122145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-122145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-122145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-122145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-122145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ218-122145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
345 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
