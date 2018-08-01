TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
619 FPUS54 KEWX 011922
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
TXZ192-020830-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-020830-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-020830-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-020830-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-020830-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-020830-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ190-020830-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-020830-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-020830-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-020830-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-020830-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ228-020830-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-020830-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-020830-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-020830-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ188-020830-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-020830-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-020830-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-020830-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-020830-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ189-020830-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-020830-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-020830-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-020830-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-020830-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ171-020830-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-020830-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-020830-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-020830-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-020830-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-020830-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-020830-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-020830-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
