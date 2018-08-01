TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-020830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-020830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-020830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-020830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-020830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ190-020830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-020830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-020830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-020830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-020830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ228-020830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ184-020830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-020830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ219-020830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

TXZ188-020830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-020830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-020830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-020830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-020830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ189-020830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-020830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-020830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-020830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ194-020830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ171-020830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-020830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-020830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ185-020830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-020830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-020830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-020830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-020830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

