TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

949 FPUS54 KEWX 160814

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

TXZ192-162115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-162115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-162115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ220-162115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ187-162115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-162115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-162115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-162115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-162115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-162115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-162115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ228-162115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ184-162115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-162115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-162115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-162115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-162115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-162115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-162115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-162115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-162115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-162115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ202-162115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 99-104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-162115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-162115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-162115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-162115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ204-162115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-162115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-162115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

98-103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 98-103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

97-102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 98-103.

$$

TXZ173-162115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-162115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-162115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

314 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather