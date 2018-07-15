TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
030 FPUS54 KEWX 151931
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
TXZ192-160845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ205-160845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ183-160845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-160845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ187-160845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-160845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ190-160845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-160845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ208-160845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ206-160845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ224-160845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-160845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-160845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ209-160845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-160845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-160845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-160845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ207-160845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ191-160845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ222-160845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ189-160845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-160845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-160845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-160845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-160845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ171-160845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ217-160845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ204-160845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-160845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-160845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-160845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ221-160845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ218-160845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
_____
