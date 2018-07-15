TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

030 FPUS54 KEWX 151931

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

TXZ192-160845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ205-160845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ183-160845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-160845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ187-160845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-160845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ190-160845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-160845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ208-160845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-160845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ224-160845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-160845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-160845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-160845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-160845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-160845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-160845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ207-160845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ191-160845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ222-160845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ189-160845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-160845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-160845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-160845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-160845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ171-160845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ217-160845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ204-160845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-160845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-160845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-160845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ221-160845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ218-160845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

231 PM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

