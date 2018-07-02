TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
044 FPUS54 KEWX 020855
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
TXZ192-022200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-022200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ183-022200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-022200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ187-022200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-022200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ190-022200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-022200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-022200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ206-022200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ224-022200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ228-022200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ184-022200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-022200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-022200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ188-022200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-022200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ207-022200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-022200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-022200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-022200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-022200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-022200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-022200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ194-022200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-022200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-022200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-022200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-022200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-022200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-022200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-022200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ218-022200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
355 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
