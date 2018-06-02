TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020257

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020257

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

TXZ211-020900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-020900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-020900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-020900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-020900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-020900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-020900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

$$

TXZ210-020900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-020900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-020900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-020900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-020900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-020900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-020900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-020900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-020900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-020900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-020900-

Coastal Jackson-

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-020900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-020900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-020900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-020900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-020900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-020900-

Matagorda Islands-

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-020900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-020900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-020900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-020900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-020900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-020900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-020900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-020900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

957 PM CDT Fri Jun 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather