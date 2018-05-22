TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:22 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ192-221530-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-221530-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-221530-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-221530-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-221530-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-221530-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-221530-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-221530-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-221530-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-221530-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-221530-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-221530-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-221530-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-221530-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-221530-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 100.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-221530-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-221530-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-221530-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-221530-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-221530-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-221530-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-221530-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-221530-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-221530-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-221530-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-221530-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-221530-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-221530-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-221530-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-221530-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-221530-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-221530-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-221530-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
920 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
