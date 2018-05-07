TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

445 FPUS54 KEWX 070752

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ192-072100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-072100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-072100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-072100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-072100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-072100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-072100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-072100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-072100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-072100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-072100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-072100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-072100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-072100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-072100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-072100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-072100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-072100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-072100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-072100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-072100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-072100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-072100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-072100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-072100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-072100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-072100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-072100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-072100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-072100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-072100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-072100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-072100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

252 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

