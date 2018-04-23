TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:43 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
TXZ192-232145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-232145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-232145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ220-232145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-232145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-232145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-232145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-232145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ208-232145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-232145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-232145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-232145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ184-232145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ209-232145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-232145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ188-232145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-232145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ207-232145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ191-232145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-232145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-232145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-232145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-232145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ225-232145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ194-232145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-232145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-232145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-232145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ185-232145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ203-232145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-232145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-232145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-232145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
