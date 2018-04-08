TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

083 FPUS54 KEWX 080844

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ192-082145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-082145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-082145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-082145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-082145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-082145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ190-082145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-082145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-082145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ206-082145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-082145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ228-082145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-082145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ209-082145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ219-082145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ188-082145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-082145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ207-082145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ191-082145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-082145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ189-082145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-082145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-082145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ225-082145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ194-082145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ171-082145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-082145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-082145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ185-082145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-082145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-082145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-082145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ218-082145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

