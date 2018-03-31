TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:44 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
164 FPUS54 KEWX 311636
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
TXZ192-010545-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-010545-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ183-010545-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-010545-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-010545-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ193-010545-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-010545-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-010545-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-010545-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ206-010545-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ224-010545-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ228-010545-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-010545-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-010545-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-010545-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-010545-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ223-010545-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ207-010545-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ191-010545-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-010545-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-010545-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-010545-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-010545-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-010545-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-010545-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-010545-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-010545-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-010545-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-010545-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-010545-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-010545-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-010545-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-010545-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1136 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
