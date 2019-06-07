TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
152 FPUS54 KAMA 071002
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
TXZ012-017-080230-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ317-080230-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ002-080230-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ007-080230-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ003-080230-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ008-080230-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ004-080230-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ009-080230-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ005-080230-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ010-080230-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ011-080230-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ016-080230-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ013-080230-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ018-080230-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ014-080230-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ019-080230-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ015-080230-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ020-080230-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
502 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
