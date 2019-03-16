TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
TXZ012-017-170115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ317-170115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ002-170115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ007-170115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ003-170115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ008-170115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ004-170115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ009-170115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ005-170115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ010-170115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ011-170115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ016-170115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ013-170115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ018-170115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ014-170115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ019-170115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ015-170115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ020-170115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
411 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
