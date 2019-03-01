TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

980 FPUS54 KAMA 010951

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 10.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings

4 below to 14 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight.

Lows around 13. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-019-020115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet. Lows around 10.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings

7 below to 17 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-020-020115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

351 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

snow and light sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

