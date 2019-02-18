TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ012-017-191415-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-191415-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ002-191415-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-191415-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ003-191415-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-191415-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-191415-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-191415-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely and chance of light

freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of

light freezing drizzle in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ005-191415-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light freezing

drizzle in the morning, then light snow likely and chance of

light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of

light snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-191415-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle

in the morning, then light snow and chance of light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of

light freezing drizzle in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-191415-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ016-191415-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-191415-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely and chance of light

freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 19. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-191415-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and

light freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 19.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-191415-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely and chance of light

freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle

and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Lows around 18.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-191415-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 20.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-191415-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and light

snow in the morning, then light snow likely and chance of light

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 20.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-191415-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

309 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and light snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

and light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 20. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

