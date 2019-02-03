TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

499 FPUS54 KAMA 030819

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

TXZ012-017-040115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-040115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-040115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-040115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-040115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-040115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-040115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-040115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-040115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-040115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-040115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-040115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ013-040115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-040115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-040115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-040115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-040115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ020-040115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

219 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

