TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ012-017-260130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ317-260130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ002-260130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ007-260130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ003-260130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ008-260130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ004-260130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ009-260130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ005-260130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ010-260130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ011-260130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ016-260130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ013-260130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ018-260130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ014-260130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ019-260130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ015-260130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ020-260130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
