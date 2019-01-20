TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
230 FPUS54 KAMA 201050
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
TXZ012-017-210130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ317-210130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ002-210130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ007-210130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ003-210130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ008-210130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ004-210130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ009-210130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ005-210130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ010-210130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ011-210130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ016-210130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ013-210130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ018-210130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-210130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ019-210130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-210130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ020-210130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
