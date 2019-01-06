TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

_____

635 FPUS54 KAMA 060850

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-070115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-070115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-070115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-070115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-070115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-070115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-070115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-070115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-070115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-070115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-070115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-070115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-070115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-070115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-070115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-070115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

250 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

