TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

_____

637 FPUS54 KAMA 040951

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

TXZ012-017-050115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-050115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-050115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ007-050115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-050115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-050115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-050115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ009-050115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-050115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ010-050115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-050115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-050115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-050115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-050115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-050115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-050115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-050115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-050115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

351 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

02

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather