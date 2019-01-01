TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

455 FPUS54 KAMA 010948

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of light rain

and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

348 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

