TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

TXZ012-017-260115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ013-260115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ018-317-260115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ014-019-260115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ015-020-260115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

317 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

