TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

846 FPUS54 KAMA 240949

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

TXZ012-017-250115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-317-250115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ014-019-250115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-020-250115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

349 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather