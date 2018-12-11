TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
359 FPUS54 KAMA 111018
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
TXZ012-017-120115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ317-120115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ002-120115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ007-120115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ003-120115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph
decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ008-120115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-120115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ009-120115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ005-120115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ010-120115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ011-120115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-120115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ013-120115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-120115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ014-120115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Windy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ019-120115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ015-120115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ020-120115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
418 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather