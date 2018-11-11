TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

427 FPUS54 KAMA 110956

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

TXZ012-017-120230-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs around

30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-120230-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ001-120230-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ006-120230-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-120230-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-120230-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-120230-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-120230-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-120230-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-120230-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-120230-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-120230-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-120230-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-120230-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ013-120230-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-120230-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and chance of light rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-120230-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-120230-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow and chance of light rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Breezy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ015-120230-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow with light rain likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-120230-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

356 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light snow with light rain likely in the evening, then

light snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

