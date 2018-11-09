TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

507 FPUS54 KAMA 090949

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

TXZ012-017-100230-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-100230-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain and light snow

likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-100230-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-100230-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-100230-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-100230-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-100230-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-100230-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-100230-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-100230-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-100230-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-100230-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-100230-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-100230-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain and light snow

likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-100230-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-100230-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain and light snow

likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow

and light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ015-100230-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow and light rain likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-100230-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

349 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then

light snow and light rain likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow

and light rain. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather