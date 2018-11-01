TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

241 FPUS54 KAMA 012040

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

TXZ012-017-021315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-021315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-021315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-021315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-021315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-021315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-021315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-021315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-021315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-021315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-021315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-021315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-021315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-021315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-021315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-021315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-021315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-021315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather