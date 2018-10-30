TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

659 FPUS54 KAMA 300814

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ012-017-310145-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ317-310145-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-310145-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-310145-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-310145-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ008-310145-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-310145-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ009-310145-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ005-310145-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ010-310145-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-310145-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-310145-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ013-310145-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-310145-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-310145-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ019-310145-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-310145-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ020-310145-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

