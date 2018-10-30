TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
659 FPUS54 KAMA 300814
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ012-017-310145-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ317-310145-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ002-310145-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-310145-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ003-310145-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ008-310145-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-310145-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ009-310145-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ005-310145-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ010-310145-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ011-310145-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ016-310145-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ013-310145-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ018-310145-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ014-310145-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ019-310145-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ015-310145-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ020-310145-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
314 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather