TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
758 FPUS54 KAMA 290819
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
TXZ012-017-300145-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ317-300145-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-300145-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-300145-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-300145-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-300145-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ004-300145-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ009-300145-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ005-300145-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ010-300145-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ011-300145-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ016-300145-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ013-300145-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-300145-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-300145-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ019-300145-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ015-300145-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ020-300145-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
319 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather