TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

700 FPUS54 KAMA 281939

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

TXZ012-017-291315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-291315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-291315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-291315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-291315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-291315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-291315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-291315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ005-291315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-291315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-291315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-291315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-291315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ018-291315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-291315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-291315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-291315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-291315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

239 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

