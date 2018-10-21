TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
284 FPUS54 KAMA 212018
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
TXZ012-017-221315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-221315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-221315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ007-221315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ003-221315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ008-221315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ004-221315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ009-221315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ005-221315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ010-221315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ011-221315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-221315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-221315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ018-221315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-221315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ019-221315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ015-221315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ020-221315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
318 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
