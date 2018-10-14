TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of light snow, rain showers and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-150115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and light snow in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-150115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow, freezing

rain and freezing drizzle likely in the morning, then a chance of

light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ007-150115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then light snow likely and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ003-150115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ008-150115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then light

snow likely with possible rain and freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-150115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of light snow, light rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-150115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow, light rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ005-150115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then light snow likely with

possible rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-150115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers, light snow and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

north around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-150115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of light snow, light rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ016-150115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of light snow, rain showers and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-150115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of light snow, light rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-150115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and light snow in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-150115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, light snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-150115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ015-150115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM CDT MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow and light rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-150115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

352 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light snow

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather