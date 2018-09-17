TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
