TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

413 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

