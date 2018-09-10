TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
488 FPUS54 KAMA 100027 AAA
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
TXZ012-017-101315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ317-101315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ002-101315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ007-101315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ003-101315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ008-101315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-101315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ009-101315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ005-101315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ010-101315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ011-101315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ016-101315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ013-101315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ018-101315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ014-101315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ019-101315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ015-101315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ020-101315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
727 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather