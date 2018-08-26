TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

502 FPUS54 KAMA 260809

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

TXZ012-017-270115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-270115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-270115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-270115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-270115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-270115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-270115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-270115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-270115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-270115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-270115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ016-270115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-270115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-270115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-270115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-270115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-270115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-270115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

309 AM CDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

