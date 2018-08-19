TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

319 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

