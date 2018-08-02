TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

950 FPUS54 KAMA 020523 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ012-017-021315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-021315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-021315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-021315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-021315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-021315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-021315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-021315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-021315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-021315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-021315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ016-021315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-021315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-021315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph late in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-021315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-021315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-021315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-021315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1223 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

