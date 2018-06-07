TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:43 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
024 FPUS54 KAMA 070940
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
TXZ012-017-080115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ317-080115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ002-080115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ007-080115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ003-080115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ008-080115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ004-080115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ009-080115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ005-080115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ010-080115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ011-080115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ016-080115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ013-080115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ018-080115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ014-080115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ019-080115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ015-080115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ020-080115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
440 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Andrade
